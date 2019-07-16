In Kazakhstan, the liquidator of the Chernobyl accident had committed suicide after watching the HBO series (PHOTOS)

The liquidator of the Chernobyl accident Nagashibay Zhussupov of Kazakhstan of Aktobe city committed suicide after watching the acclaimed HBO series “Chernobyl”. The tragedy occurred on 15 June, but widely known only now, when it was written by the British newspaper Daily Mail.

Zhussupov was one of the first soldiers-reservists who were mobilized in the capacity of liquidators. He worked right next to the reactor in the most dangerous fourth block and almost all my life I suffered from severe headaches. The daughter of the deceased said that Zhusupov watched the TV series “Chernobyl” “with tears in his eyes,” because what he saw caused him painful memories.

The Chairman of the society, “the Disabled of Chernobyl Aktobe region” among Satov said Timeskz.kz that Zhusupov more than 10 years stood in a queue for housing, and then suddenly it turned out that he allegedly “removed”. In 1997 he was assigned the Dorm room, where the man lived with his wife and young children. When the children grew up, the liquidator asked me to take his room in the hostel and provide an apartment.

According to satova, the liquidator of the accident have pleaded with local authorities to recover in a queue on apartment. “Last time I saw him, he regretted that it could not achieve expansion. I believe that he jumped from a height with despair, as many years couldn’t get housing,” – does a conclusion the Chairman of the “Invalids of Chernobyl”. According to him, now in region lives 244 liquidator of the accident, about 20 of which are still standing in the queue for housing. “I will raise this issue with the Governor’s office to the widow Nagashima still got an apartment,” said Satov.

Series series “Chernobyl” American HBO directed by Johan Renkom on the script by Craig Mazin, released on may 6, 2019. He tells about the accident at the Chernobyl NPP in 1986 and the heroic efforts to eliminate its consequences. Estimated users of the Internet Movie Database (IMDB), he took first place in the list of top 250 TV series.

At the same time in Russia, the series received a mixed reception: the party “Communists of Russia” has addressed in Roskomnadzor with the requirement to limit access to the series on all the trackers and resources. Party members said that a truly national tragedy in this series became “the object of ideological manipulation on the part of HBO,” and that the film “is an ideological weapon designed to discredit and demonize the image and the Soviet government, and Soviet people.” In addition, representatives of the party sent a letter to the interior Ministry with a request to initiate a criminal case under article 129 of the criminal code for public slander “against the Director, screenwriter and Executive producer of the series.”

The ex-Minister of culture of Russia, special representative of Russian President for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoi said that the American TV series “Chernobyl,” filmed professionally and touching, and it can not be called anti-Russian. About the strange reaction and said the writer Svetlana Aleksievich, from whose book “the Chernobyl prayer” was taken several storylines of the series.

Meanwhile, the output of the series boosted the number of tourists in the disaster area: President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has signed a decree that opens a green corridor for tourists in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. According to the President, it’s time to stop “scaring people off” and turn the exclusion zone into a “land of liberty” and a symbol of Ukraine, which also may be an important factor in the economic growth of the country.