In Kharkov, the burning of cane turned into a massive fire (VIDEO)
On Wednesday in Kharkiv broke out a large-scale fire, the smoke from which was visible for several kilometers
First information about the fire appeared in social networks. Witnesses wrote that the unknown set fire to the grass in the marshes in the North Saltovka. The flames spread very rapidly and threatened to spread to houses on the street Les Serdyuk.
Because of the fire, the police blocked the road near the ring and the Heroes of Labor.
Also on Facebook wrote that the fire reached the gas station.
Later in a press-service GU gschs in the Kharkov area clear picture of what happened. According to rescuers, July 17 at 12:16 the number “101” received a report of a fire that occurred in an open area near the streets of General Udovichenko, Les Serdyuk, Novo-eared Solonetskogo and the Kiev district of Kharkov.
To the scene left branch of the rescue services on the tanker. At the time of arrival of rescuers it was established that near the private sector’s burning reeds on an area of about five hectares. There was a threat of distribution of a flame on residential and other buildings. In addition to the scene was sent nine fire tankers.
15:15 the fire was localized, and at 15:29 completely eliminated. At the scene worked 10 units of firefighting and rescue equipment and 40 people of personnel of gschs. Dwellings and other buildings are not affected. The cause of the fire is established.