In Kharkov the road laid tarmac around car
October 31, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Kharkiv the driver left the car on a repaired section of the street, road workers laid asphalt around it. On Twitter informed user h_saltovka, having published the corresponding photo in the confirmation.
The car was parked on the street Heroes of Labor, 4.
It is noted that four of the repairman two hours looking for the owner of the car, but was unable to find. As a result, the asphalt laid on the street, except for area under the car.
In the review the user was interested in why the repairman didn’t call a tow truck.