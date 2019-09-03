In Kherson, a resident of the flats asked the neighbors to “die quieter”
In the apartment building entrance Kherson there was an angry message. The inhabitant of the house asked a young couple that lives next door to “die quieter”.
The corresponding photo of the note posted on the web.
The fact that a young couple living in this house, too loud behaved during intimate relations. Their cries and moans heard all the neighbors.
“Sorry, don’t know personally, so they have to write publicly. Couple who likes to do” IT “so to hear two of the house, please close the window, insert the gag, or use other handy tools! Yesterday my baby woke up about 23 hours in with a question: “Mom, who is so loud die?” die quietly !!! You live in an apartment, not a private house somewhere in the deep forest. Respect the neighbors please. With you live children and the elderly. Thank you “, — stated in the message text.