In Kiev after the flood, noticed an unusual “transport”

After a strong downpour in Kiev, which was held in the city July 29 and flooded many of the streets, the courthouse saw people with inflatable swimming unicorn.

“The Shevchenkivsky court in Kyiv liven podtopil the road. The people of Kiev do not give up,” reads the caption to the pictures.

We will remind, as a result of downpour in the capital flooded the tunnel at the metro station “dorohozhychi.” The same situation was and at the metro station “Lukyanovskaya”.

