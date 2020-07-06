In Kiev arrived the train from Wuhan
Photo: cfts.org.ua
In the capital, met the first train Wuhan — Kiev
The route I plan to do weekly. Its length is 9.5 thousand km, which composition overcomes 15 days.
At the station Kiev-Lisky, arrived the first direct container train between Wuhan (China) and Kiev. He also became the second train, sent from China. On Monday, July 6, reported Interfax-Ukraine.
It is noted that the train carried 43 forty-foot containers with magnesium sulphate, equipment, aluminum frames, disposable syringes, PET bottles, other products of light industry.
“We hope that this route will be weekly. It will be dictated by the demand of the business. The first deliveries are items of light industry. Back view, what will be in demand among Ukrainian companies”, — commented the acting head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Ivan Yurik.
“For container shipping was even more convenient, interesting and competitive, it is necessary to develop not only the transport rail corridor, but the digital corridors. That is why, together with colleagues at the government meeting, I will raise the issue of developments of digital corridors, to simplify customs clearance and everything was done with maximum digitalization. This is the next step to railway transportation has reached a new level”, — said the Minister of infrastructure Vladislav Crickley.
The train route was 9.5 thousand km, from Wuhan, he went on June 16.
It is planned that the route to overcome will be 15 days.
We will remind, in the beginning of inaukraine took the first direct container train from China.Prior to that, through Ukraine went through train in Europe.
As reported, verwachtingen train from China to Polysoprene transit through Ukraine without overloading at the beginning of January.
