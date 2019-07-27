In Kiev began the final selection of participants for the Games of the unconquered
In Kiev on Saturday began the final stage of sports testing as part of the selection of the national team of Ukraine at the Games of the unconquered which will be held next year in the Hague (Netherlands). This year the test involved a record number of Ukrainian participants – 170 veterans and military personnel, the press service of “European solidarity”.
The participants of the event were the representatives of this party, Deputy Prime Minister Ivanna klympush-Tsintsadze. “You are part of a great team Ukraine – and on the battlefield, and in sports”.
According to the organizers this year changed the selection criteria on the recommendation of the international Fund Games unconquered. Now paramount are not sports results, and the motivation of participants and the potential impact of participation in the Games of the unconquered in their rehabilitation after injuries and wounds. Therefore, in addition to sports competitions, the participants will have several stages of interviews with representatives of the organizing Committee as sports tests and national games.
The participants of last year’s teams joined the project as mentors and assistant coaches to support and advise athletes in trials and competitions.
The final selection will take place on September 8 in Kiev – and then will determine the national team of Ukraine.
Game unconquered is a sports event for soldiers who were injured. Launched in 2014 by British Prince Harry. The Ukrainian national team first participated in the Games of the unconquered in 2017 in Toronto (Canada).
The charity Fund Poroshenko is a partner of the national team of Ukraine at the Games of the unconquered 2020, in particular provides support for the national selection, training and participation of the national team in the finals of the competition that will take place in the Hague.