In Kiev began the final selection of participants on the “Game of the unconquered” (photo)
On Saturday, September 14, at the Kiev stadium “the pioneer” began the second part of the final selection of participants on the “Game of the unconquered,” which will be held in the Hague in 2020. The competition was opened by President Vladimir Zelensky. This is stated on the website of the President.
“I think the British Royal family chose a very precise definition – “unconquered”. The unconquered born nation. Our task is to appreciate each one of you. To know each of you face and understand your needs,” said Zelensky during the performance.
The event is attended by about 200 Ukrainian soldiers who were injured, became ill or were injured performing their duties in a combat zone.
The results of the selection will be formed the national team of Ukraine.
We will remind, the first part of the final selection held in Kiev in July.
Game unconquered is a sports event for soldiers Who were injured. Launched in 2014 by British Prince Harry. The Ukrainian national team first participated in the games of the unconquered in 2017 in Toronto (Canada).