In Kiev, detained ‘assistant’ President Zelensky, who sold positions for $ 1.5 million (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

In Kiev employees of the security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a man who pretended to be a freelance assistant to senior management of the country and for the money offered to facilitate the appointment to leadership positions in law enforcement and government agencies.

As reported on the website of the press center of the SBU, detectives and investigators security services have established that the attacker was looking for clients through contacts in the business community and middle-level officials. He presented candidates for the post of assistant and close companion of almost all senior officials of the state.

In particular, for the position of Director of one of the state enterprises, the attacker put a price of almost $ 1.5 million. In this case, he relied on his connections and was assured that the issue is supposedly solved directly through the leadership of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to UNIAN, the detainee, meeting with different people, it was represented, depending on the situation, adviser to the President Zelensky, the speaker of Parliament Dmitry Razumkov, the assistant Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov or assistant of any of the 10 first number of the electoral list of the presidential party “servant of the people”.

“Militiamen detained the swindler in the capital, according to article 208 of the Criminal procedural code of Ukraine, after the receipt of the advance payment of 50 thousand dollars”, – stated in the message of security Service of Ukraine.

Man arrested on suspicion of committing crimes under part 2 of article 15, part 4 of article 27, part 4 of article 190, part 4 of article 369 of the Criminal code of Ukraine.

Now the question on election of a preventive measure. The pretrial investigation proceeds.