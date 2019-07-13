In Kiev fired from a grenade launcher building of the Ukrainian TV channel associated with the ‘godfather of Putin’ (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

In Kiev held a special police operation to arrest the attackers fired from a grenade launcher building of the TV channel “112 Ukraine”. The incident occurred on the night of July 13. “At 3:40 the police received a message stating that local residents heard a sound like an explosion on Church street in the Shevchenko district of the city”, – is reported on the page of the national police in Facebook.

In place immediately went investigative team of the territorial and the chief of police, bomb experts, cynologists and the crews of the patrol. They found shot barrel grenade launcher. When the fire nobody has suffered, the facade of the building of the channel are corrupted.

The police qualified the incident as a terrorist act. All collected materials will be transferred to the investigative jurisdiction of the security Service of Ukraine for further investigation. According to “112 Ukraine”, there were two shooters.

On the eve of the shelling of the TV station published an appeal to law enforcement bodies with the request to protect the editor from the “tyranny of the national-radicals, which through intimidation and threats to try to influence the editorial policy of the channel, to force us to abandon the world of broadcasting standards in favor of certain political interests”.

16 Jul “112 Ukraine” was going to show the film by American Director Oliver stone “the Untold history of Ukraine” (“In the struggle for Ukraine”, Ukraine Revealing) about the events in the country after Maidan. For this film stone interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of political Council of party “Oppositional platform For life” Viktor Medvedchuk, who is known as the godfather of Putin. With Medvedchuk link and the channel “112 Ukraine”.

According to “Fontanka”, the TV owner is the people’s Deputy Taras Kozak, who is in the top ten of the electoral list of the party of Medvedchuk. Kozak also owns television channels ZIK and NewsOne, which recently wanted to hold a teleconference “Russia 1”. This caused a great scandal in Ukraine, the actions of the journalists regarded as treason.

“For any attempts, past – teleconference – and future – demonstration of Russian-Ukrainian film, which is advertised on the channel Medvedchuk – the responsibility”, – said the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuri Lutsenko in a video message on his page in Facebook. According to him, article 111 of “Treason” and article 358 “Financing of terrorism” “give grounds for questioning all those involved in this dirty Pro-Russian machinations”.