In Kiev for the first time will arrive the famous Hollywood actor
For the first time in Ukraine will visit the popular Hollywood actor Danny Trejo. Known for Machete (who recently saved a child involved in the incident) will be a guest of Comic Con Ukraine 2019 — it will be held at the Art factory “Platform” on 21 and 22 September.
Danny Trejo called “bad boy” of Hollywood. He played more than 300 roles, most of which are thieves, crooks and criminals. The glory of the antihero Danny got thanks to roles in films and television series: “From dusk till dawn”, “Desperado”, “Machete”, “Conflict”, “spy Kids”, “Inferno”, “Predators”, “xxx”, “con Air”, “Sons of Anarchy” “the x-files”.
Trejo voiced venom in the cartoon “Phineas and Ferb: Mission marvel” and even became one of the main characters of the additional card of the zombie mode in the computer game Call of Duty: Black Ops. But negative characters did not change the attitude of audience to actor: Danny is considered one of the darlings of Hollywood.
Art-factory “Platform” for the second time hosts international festival of modern pop culture Comic Con 2019 Ukraine. His fans — the fans of comic books, animation, film, videogames and literature. Last year the festival attracted more than 20,000 fans, that the organizers expect that the number of people wishing to attend the festival will be twice more. The festival will occupy 30,000 square meters. Planned a huge area of table and live role-playing games, quests. And for fans of “Star wars” in Kiev from Germany, even brought a full size 12-metre fighter T-65 X-Wing.
Among the star guests of the fest: co-author of the legendary game Doom John Romero is the author of the graphic novel adaptation of Balzac’s “Father goriot online” and artist Bruno Duhamel (France). In one scene, will perform musical groups, among them — the Magic Sword (USA), known for the soundtrack to the trailer for “Thor: Ragnarok”.
Recall that last month in Ukraine at the international festival came world stars of jazz.
And the world-famous Hollywood star, starring in more than fifty films, Cynthia Rothrock, said in Ukraine’s birthday.
“FACTS” also published an interview with another Hollywood star won two Oscars Tom Hanks.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter