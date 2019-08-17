In Kiev lit up a rustic trailer with the “major” number for 100 thousand hryvnias
Nowadays, many are trying to stand out due to the unusual numbers and at this time this honor was awarded not a car and trailer.
Thanks to new possibilities in Ukraine that allow a large range of beautiful rooms, now you can buy yourself anything. In this list of the most expensive Gosznak number with four identical digits and three zeros at the beginning. These “special” numbers will cost the cost about 30 thousand hryvnias, however in reality this amount does not correspond to the title, writes avtoblog.ua.
Thus for the rooms with four sevens will have to pay not less than $ 3,500, plus official 30 thousand hryvnias. In total, this sign will have to pay about 100 thousand, but this amount can vary depending on the region and combinations of letters.
In this regard, attention was drawn to a trailer that was so expensive Gosznak. This photo has already spread through the entire network.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine “spotted” the old Taurus on avtonomera. The car cuts through the Ukrainian capital with the German numbers. In addition, on the rear window of the blue “Tavria” flaunt all known letters “PTN-PNH”.
Users of social networks was initially suggested that this “brand” our compatriot bought in Germany for some 100-300 Euro, and possibly even picked up the garbage in the car and drove to Ukraine.