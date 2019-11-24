In Kiev noted, “Yandex taxi”: online at the same time joking and resent
On the streets of Kiev again appeared bright yellow cars “Yandex taxi.” The service has suspended work in Ukraine in 2017, but now, apparently, the Russian company is ready to revive its business in the Ukrainian capital. Photos have been published on visit Kiev Automotive in Facebook.
However, in social networks tend to another version: in Kiev are shooting the series in which the streets of the Ukrainian capital will be issued for Moscow. For the entourage and it took a typical Russian taxi car with Moscow numbers.
As wags have speculated that the Russian taxi could be in Kiev, fulfilling customer’s order.