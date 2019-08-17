In Kiev, seen the most expensive car in the world
The most expensive car in the world was seen in Kiev, and they say that we live badly.
Ukrainians constantly complain about the bad life. Maybe not unreasonable. As you know, our country is considered one of the poorest in Europe, and incomes of Ukrainians the lowest. In fact, low income is not at all. For example, in Kiev there goes the most expensive car in the world. It is reported Hyser, citing the publication “the Voice.”
In the capital of Ukraine noticed a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan. This is the most expensive SUV in the world. By the way, this car is not the first. The number of such Rolls-Royce in Ukraine is nearing ten.
As for this car, it sticks out a two-tone color and “beautiful” rooms. Who owns this car is unknown.
Buy Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Ukraine at a price of 12,5 million hryvnias. The SUV is equipped with a 571-horsepower twin-turbo V12 and suspension that scans the road in front of cars.