In Kiev subway saw a girl in a funny outfit
September 30, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In social networks discuss the strange.
The appearance in the Metropolitan strange passenger in a dress with huge wings on the back caused a stormy discussion in social networks, Apostrophe.
A photo of a mysterious girl posted Instagram account dtp.kiev.ua
Passenger with purple hair, similar to an animator of children’s holiday, looks a bit untidy, and green wings attached to the back of the suit, take up more than half of the car.
“Who the tooth fairy?)” — asks the author in the caption on the photo.
“Probably mine, the day before yesterday I pulled the tooth out”, “Not given permission to take off”, “Stunned”, “This is it”, — react to photos users Instagram.