In Kiev will be held the trial of the man who attacked DZIDZIO
In Kiev will be held the trial of 24-year-old Russian, who in December 2018, attacked the Ukrainian artist Mikhail Homa (DZIDZIO).
As reported in the press service of the Kiev Prosecutor’s office, indictment under part 2 of article 296 UK of Ukraine has already been sent to Podolsk regional court.
For the attack on DZIDZIO the man faces restriction of liberty for a term up to five years or deprivation of liberty for a term up to four years.
We will remind, the incident occurred on 28 December 2018 near an office building at the hem. The attackers attacked Michael Homa, and fled from the scene. Soon the identity of the bullies were installed, they were residents of Russia.
For a long time the attackers were hiding from the bodies of preliminary investigation, but one of them managed to catch. Law enforcement officers continue to investigate where the other men involved in the attack on DZIDZIO.