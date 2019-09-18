In Kiev will host a unique concert of Whitney Houston: how is it possible
In Kiev will host a unique concert of Whitney Houston. It will be a holographic show, which digitally displays a realistic replica of a famous singer.
“Whitney Houston had unspeakable talent, and her artistry went beyond any framework. We create a new type of theatrical concert experience that will capture that magic. When she spoke, it was her unmatched charisma and emotions. That’s what we’re going to convey to the audience” — said Brian Becker, CEO of BASE Entertainment, who developed the show.
In the show will be Whitney hits, including I Will Always Love You, Higher Love and I Want To Dance With Somebody. Choreographing backing vocalists and dancers will be engaged Fatima Robinson, who worked with Rihanna and Kanye West.
For the first time a hologram of Whitney Houston brought to the stage in may 2016 for a duet with Christina Aguilera, in the show “the Voice”, but after that, the singer’s family has decided to postpone the tour because the copy wasn’t perfect.
As informs TV channel “Ukraine”, a concert of Whitney Houston will be held in Kiev April 2, 2020 in the Palace “Ukraine” in the framework of a resumed world tour.
Recall, Whitney Houston was found dead in a hotel room in Beverly hills on February 11, 2012.
