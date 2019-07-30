In Kiev will pass the world championship on mini-football

В Киеве пройдет чемпионат мира по мини-футболу

The match of the European championship on mini-football, August 2018

The Executive Committee of the International Federation of mini-football July 30 took the decision to host the world Cup 2021 in Kiev.

This was reported in the Facebook organization.

We will remind, in August of 2018, Kiev hosted the European championship on mini-football.

The world Cup 2019 will be held in Australia.

Mini-football game in an outdoor stadium with a synthetic surface area of about 30 by 50 meters. One team of 5 players and a goalkeeper. In football the ball is played fifth the size. Match in mini-football continues for two halves of 20 minutes.

