In Krakow Polish police prevented a battle between Chechens and the local gang on the redistribution of the illegal cigarette market (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

Natives of Chechnya arrested in the Polish city of Krakow on suspicion of participation in a criminal group. The day before in the Parking lot at the shopping center M1 on Prospekt Mira, the police arrested 26 people before the start of the mass brawl, according to Polish radio RMF24. According to preliminary data, the conflict occurred on the basis of the redistribution of the illegal cigarette market.

Most of the detained Chechens with the residence permit and natives of Chechnya and Armenia are in the country illegally. The youngest of the detainees was 19 years old. The members of this criminal group came to the showdown in Krakow not only from different parts of Poland and the Czech Republic and Germany. Some of those arrested will be extradited.

The court arrested 24 of the 26 detainees. As stated in the police report, all of them are charged with participation in an organised armed criminal group, attempted beatings, illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, and illegal drug trafficking. Of the cars of the detainees were seized of firearms and edged weapons, axes, baseball bats and telescopic batons, tear gas canisters and a large quantity of cocaine. The detainee is threatened by imprisonment for up to 12 years.

The Russian Consulate in Krakow has confirmed that 10 detainees had citizenship of the Russian Federation. The two detainees, the court did not arrest for family reasons and for health reasons.

According to investigators, a rival criminal gang “hammered arrow” in the Parking lot in front of the shopping center to resolve the issue with the local market of illegal cigarettes. At this time in the Parking lot at the shopping center there were plenty of buyers and families with children. As emphasized in police, mass slaughter, which could hurt Polish citizens, prevented only the timely intervention of law enforcement officers.

As told in an interview with RMF investigator mark Vistula, the police have received information about the threat to people in the Mall and took action. In the operation to neutralize the Chechens were attended not only by dozens of police officers from the municipal and regional administration, and the powers of counter-terrorism unit of Poland.

Charges were brought against 25 detainees, only one of whom pleaded guilty.