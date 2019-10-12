In Kremenchug on the street walking pig
On 10 October, according to Kryukov in Kremenchug pig walked right in the middle of the street.
This was reported eyewitnesses in social networks.
A typical morning at Kryukov, says in the caption under the photo.
In the comments Kremenchug noted that it is very symbolic, because the symbol of 2019 it is a pig.
Pardon the pun, but the pig — man again! Why she did not go for a walk — especially in Kremenchug came Indian summer, today it was +18.
poltava.sq.com.ua