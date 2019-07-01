In Kyiv University student wrote a cheat sheet with length of 180 cm

| July 1, 2019 | News | No Comments

В Киевском университете студент написал шпаргалку длиной 180 см

Incredible crib was found at the student

As it became known, in one of Kiev universities the student was withdrawn unique crib. Its length was more than 180 cm, and it was written about the history of America

In Kiev, the student of historical faculty of the University of KNU. Taras Shevchenko made a huge crib with a length of 180 inches, in order to successfully pass the exam in “a New history of Europe and America 1861-1911 years.” This was reported by a former high school teacher Eugene Magda on his page in Facebook. He later clarified that the case occurred 10 years ago.

В Киевском университете студент написал шпаргалку длиной 180 см

В Киевском университете студент написал шпаргалку длиной 180 см

“The school year complete with nostalgia. Now I have the image of a liberal, but this was not always the case. In the photo — the hand-written work for the course “modern history of Europe and America. 1861-1918 years,” taken during the exam the history faculty of Kyiv national Taras Shevchenko. 180 cm long This is not Google”, — he commented the photo.

В Киевском университете студент написал шпаргалку длиной 180 см

In my next post, Eugene reported that the crib was taken 10 years ago when he taught at KNU. Of Taras Shevchenko.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.