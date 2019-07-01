In Kyiv University student wrote a cheat sheet with length of 180 cm
Incredible crib was found at the student
As it became known, in one of Kiev universities the student was withdrawn unique crib. Its length was more than 180 cm, and it was written about the history of America
In Kiev, the student of historical faculty of the University of KNU. Taras Shevchenko made a huge crib with a length of 180 inches, in order to successfully pass the exam in “a New history of Europe and America 1861-1911 years.” This was reported by a former high school teacher Eugene Magda on his page in Facebook. He later clarified that the case occurred 10 years ago.
“The school year complete with nostalgia. Now I have the image of a liberal, but this was not always the case. In the photo — the hand-written work for the course “modern history of Europe and America. 1861-1918 years,” taken during the exam the history faculty of Kyiv national Taras Shevchenko. 180 cm long This is not Google”, — he commented the photo.
In my next post, Eugene reported that the crib was taken 10 years ago when he taught at KNU. Of Taras Shevchenko.