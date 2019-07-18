In Kyoto Japanese man set fire to the animation Studio, shouting ‘Die’. Killed more than 20 people (PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

More than 20 people were killed and dozens were injured in the result of a strong fire in the anime Studio Kyoto Animation in Kyoto Japanese. Police investigating arson, the alleged arsonist is arrested. According to the latest reports, 23 people were killed, reported the TV channel NHK to the police.

Previously, the Agency Kyodo News reported that killed at least 13 people and nearly 40 injured. Later it became known that on the second floor found ten bodies. 35 people are in hospitals.

The fire started around 10:35 local time, the three-storey Studio employed about 70 people, including most filmmakers, animators and people responsible for compositing and 3D. According to witnesses, they heard a Bang and then smelled the smoke, reports NHK. Some told police that he saw a man, who cried: “Die,” and started the fire, according to Kyodo.

According to police, the arsonist poured into the Studio the fuel mixture maybe gasoline and torched it. Probably cotton happened when the fire reached the capacity in which the attacker has brought gasoline. Among hospitalized patients was 41-year-old man who admitted that he set the fire in the Studio. He was taken into custody, the motives are not yet known.

In social networks is discussed that this person may be a visitor imageboard futaba that early in the morning Tokyo time, wrote: “Can I be on the news?”