In Kyrgyzstan for medical treatment after detention by the security forces of ex-President Atambayev addressed more than 130 people (PHOTO)

More than 130 people sought medical help during the incident in Kyrgyzstan on 7-8 August riots. As reported by TASSY said in a statement on Sunday by the country’s Ministry of health reported.

“Medical care in total was provided to 136 victims, today in medical institutions continue to receive treatment, 14 people”, – stated in the message. Only one of them is in a serious condition is receiving a severe head injury, the police chief of Chui oblast Samat Kurmankulov.

“The state Kurmankulova heavy”, – notes the Ministry of health. The injured security officer will be sent for treatment in Russia. “The condition of Kurmankulova stabilized, therefore, it was decided to send him for further treatment in Moscow hospital named after Burdenko”, – said the source TASS.

According to him, took place on Saturday online consultation Kyrgyz and Russian doctors, during which it was a question of transportation of a policeman on treatment in the Russian Federation.

“Most likely, Kurmankulov will be sent for further treatment to Moscow on 12 August,” – informed the representative of the Ministry of health. Earlier the chief of regional police, who received a head injury during the riots of 7-8 August, in Bishkek had two surgeries. “Russian doctors on their colleagues during the consultation recognized absolutely true,” said the source.

The unrest began in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday amid police RAID to arrest in the village of Koi Tash, Chui oblast, former President of the Republic Almazbek Atambayev, when commandos of the State Committee for national security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan has made a first attempt of detention of a suspect of corruption and deprived of the inviolability of the state.

Supporters of former head of state, who has repeatedly denied all allegations against him, he resisted, during the operation killed one special forces officer.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that the President violated the Constitution, offered armed resistance to the security forces. On Thursday, the operation to arrest was brought several thousand police officers and special forces soldiers. As a result, after storming his residence in the village of Koy-Tash, a former head of state was arrested.

The court has given out the sanction on arrest of the former President at least until August 26, Atambayev was delivered to the detention center of the national security Committee of Kyrgyzstan. According to his lawyer Sergei Slesareva, the ex-President refused to cooperate with the investigation and did not sign any documents.

On Thursday, thousands of supporters of Atambaev went to the Central square of the capital Ala-Too, where they began to demand the resignation of President Sooronbay Zheenbekov. Arrived on the scene a few hundred special forces soldiers who are using non-lethal weapons, including stun grenades, first drove protesters from the square, and then from the Central part of the city.

Almazbek Atambayev is suspected of illicit enrichment and misappropriation of land, corruption in the modernization of the Bishkek TPP and involvement in the illegal release of Chechen kingpin Aziz batukaeva in 2013. In this case the ex-head of state called the charges nonsense, and three times refused to come for questioning. Atambayev also said that he has premium weapons and in the case of attempts to capture it will render armed resistance.

In late June, the Parliament deprived the state of immunity, which he had as a former President. A month later, the former head of state tried to enlist the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin. 24 July 2019 Atambayev flew from Kyrgyzstan to Russia on a private plane from the Russian air base in Kant. This decision, he explained that he feared detention and provocations. In Moscow he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the meeting, Putin said that Kyrgyzstan needs political stability, therefore, “all people should unite