In Kyrgyzstan, special forces stormed the house of ex-President of the country Almazbek Atambayev: 10 people injured, including a journalist (PHOTO)

Loading...

The special forces arrived at the house of the former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, said on Wednesday “Interfax” the official representative founded by the former head of state Social democratic party (SDPK) Kunduz Joldubaeva.

Kyrgyz news Agency “AKIpress” reports that the building, according to preliminary data, the storming forces. Heard the shots. According to preliminary data, about ten people were injured during special operation on detention of the former President. TASS said Wednesday at the headquarters of the former head of state. Among the victims are a journalist.

As stated by the representative of the headquarters of the former President, “a few commandos crept close to the house Atambaev, where shots are heard”. According to him, the ex-President’s supporters are still trying to resist, arrived in the village of Koy-Tash for the detention of Atambayev’s staff spetspodrazdeleniya.

Then the headquarters of the ex-President said that he was detained by security forces. “Special forces soldiers detained Atambayev and took him away in an unknown direction,” – said the representative of the headquarters. At the same time, claimed the source, inside the house Atambayev continued shooting.

Kyrgyz news Agency “24kg” reports that during the assault was wounded the journalist from among its employees. “Journalist Agency allegedly wounded with a rubber bullet, it grazed the leg of a reporter on a tangent, her life threatens nothing” – the “24kg”.

As reports the journalist of “24.kg” from the scene, the shooting is chaotic. Among the supporters of the former head of the state is wounded who defended themselves with stones. “All laid on the ground,” – the newspaper notes.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on June 27 voted for deprivation of state immunity and the status of the former President, which gives the possibility of bringing him to criminal responsibility. He is suspected of facilitating the redevelopment of land, corruption in the reconstruction of the Bishkek TPP, the illegal release from prison of the Chechen kingpin Aziz Batukaev, as well as illegal supply of coal to thermal power station of the capital and the illegal obtaining of land for construction of residential houses in the village of Koi Tash, Chui region. The lawyer of ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Slesarev said that the decision of deputies not conforming to the Constitution of the country.

As the former head of the Kyrgyz state, he is subjected to political persecution by the current leadership of the Republic, and all the accusations calls “nonsense.” The ex-President also assured that he has premium weapons and in the case of attempts to capture it will render armed resistance. Atambayev three times previously ignored an invitation to appear for questioning at the interior Ministry.

Atambayev led Kyrgyzstan from 2011 to 2017 and was the first President, who voluntarily left the position after a full first term. It was he who initiated the nomination for the position of the current President Sooronbay Zheenbekov. Last spring, Atambaev has publicly acknowledged the existence of serious disagreements with Jeenbekov.