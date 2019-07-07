In Lake Ontario, a man was killed due to collision of watercraft (PHOTOS)

One person was killed and another taken to hospital in a serious condition after colliding personal watercraft Sea Doo in Lake Ontario this morning.

In the water section of the Toronto police received calls about the collision of two personal watercraft Sea Doo. The scene – district of Humber Bay Shores, the shoreline of lake Ontario near Marine Parade Drive.

A witness passing by on a Bicycle, said that he had seen two jet skis together and swam in a circle, and then jumped on the waves created by each other, at the time when the collision occurred.

According to him, someone came up to him immediately after the collision to help, and he was soon joined by a kayaker who was doing chest compressions one of the victims.

The police also arrived on the scene pretty quickly and immediately found both victims in serious condition. They were assisted paramedics. But then said that one of the men died in hospital.