In Latvia began an investigation ‘of the circumstances of possible violations of the law’ from the ex-mayor of Riga Nile Ushakov (PHOTO)

The Bureau on prevention and struggle against corruption (bpbc) of Latvia started an investigation to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding possible violations of the law by former mayor of Riga Nile Ushakov. About it as transfers TASS, said Friday the official representative of Latvia Agita Antonine.

According to her, the process started on the basis of the statement of the Ministry of environmental protection and regional development (Morr) of Latvia.

“Bpbc after receipt of the application MORR on June 13 started the criminal proceedings, as the specific information, you can check only the criminal procedural methods, – quotes Agency Antonine SUMMER.

The representative of Latvia added that “the status of the suspect has not been applied to any person”.

In the official government Gazette Latvijas Vestnesis on 5 April was published order of Minister of environmental protection and regional development of Latvia Juris puce resignation of the mayor of Riga.

The document lists violations Ushakov mayor, which mainly concern the relations between city with the municipal transport company Rigas Satiksme. The order stated that the responsibility for any inconsistencies in reporting is directly Ushakov as the mayor of the Latvian capital and the holder of the share capital of Rigas Satiksme.

Ushakov denied the accusations and appealed against the decision of his dismissal in court.

Nil Ushakov became a member of the European Parliament (EP) elections that took place in EU countries from may 23 to 26 and officially resigned from the post of mayor of Riga, which took almost 10 years.