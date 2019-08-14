In Latvia saw the hatred plot of the new President on the channel ‘Russia-24’ (PHOTO)

Loading...

The national Council for electronic media (nesmi) of Latvia made a statement that shows the TV channel “Russia-24” the plot of the new President of this Baltic Republic Egīls the Levitra contains signs of incitement of hatred. The corresponding statement was published on Wednesday.

According to the Council, supervising body and radiodetermination in the country, the violation was recorded in the news release of may 30, on the channel “Russia-24”. Broadcasting in particular said that “the newly elected President of Latvia Egils Levits involved in discrimination of national minorities, including Russian”.

“SACMI stated that the said program in Latvia spread 19 cable operators. The Latvian legislation determines that for the content that distribute channels from third countries, responsible cable operator. Therefore SACMI filed 19 administrative cases”, the regulator reported on its official website.

“Given what’s happened, this is an opportunity for every cable operator to estimate the range of channels to viewers,” – said a member of the SACMI Patrick Mane.

In the Latvian information space “no place for hate content.” “SACMI will continue to follow the programs of Latvia unfriendly countries,” said for its part the Deputy Minister Ivars Abolins, quoted by TASS.

SASMI is periodically restricts the retransmission of Russian television channels in Latvia, in the programs which are dangerous propaganda. Earlier this year, the Council has decided to ban for three months the rebroadcasting of the “RTR-Planeta” on the territory of the Republic due to incitement to hostility or war being aired on Ukraine. In 2014, the office prohibited to retransmit the same channel for three months, seeing it the transmission information containing signs of “military propaganda”. And in 2016, the Council imposed a ban already for six months, stating that the programs “RTR-Planet” contains signs of violation of several articles of the law on electronic media of Latvia and hatred.

Also from Latvia repeatedly expelled Russian journalists. So, at the beginning of October 2018 Kaliningrad journalist, chief editor of the website NewsBalt Andrew Vypolzovo not allowed in Latvia, where he arrived for the lighting of the elections to the Sejm. Guards at the Riga airport detained him for several hours and then showed a document of the Latvian Ministry of internal Affairs, stating that it is from 2014, listed in black lists of citizens who are banned entry to Latvia for five years. The journalist has no doubt that the ban is connected with his professional activities, since NewsBalt writes a lot about the problems of the Baltic States, including Latvia.

At the beginning of the 2018 year, police in Riga detained the employee of the Russian TV channel TVC Anatoly Kurlaeva, saying that he had “a lifetime ban on entry into Latvia”, which is valid from 2015. In the end, he was deported from the country.

In October 2016 in Jurmala local law enforcement authorities detained and expelled from Latvia, the chief producer MIA “Russia today” Ella Taranova, who came to the conference “the Baltic forum”. As it turned out, Taranova 2014 is in the Latvian list of undesirable persons.

In March of the same year of Latvia in the Russian Federation was sent to the British stringer Graham Phillips cooperating with Russia’s RT channels and the “Star” and the detainee during the annual procession of memory of Latvian Legion (Waffen SS). He was also in the black list of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Latvia.