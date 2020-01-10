In Lausanne has started a winter youth Olympic games in 2020 (photo)
In Lausanne opened youth Olympic games-2020
Today, January 10, at the Arena Vaudoise in Lausanne, Switzerland was held the opening ceremony of the III winter youth Olympic games 2020.
This was reported on the website of the NOC.
It is noted that the opening ceremony was attended by 8 thousand spectators, was raised the Olympic flag and the lighting of the Olympic flame.
President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga announced the III winter youth Olympic games open.
Before the speech of the Swiss President with a welcome speech to the participants addressed head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach. During his speech he made a joint photo with five athletes representing the different continents.
The parade of athletes, representatives of 79 National Olympic committees, in the sports arena applauded.
On the big screen of the arena footage from the opening ceremony that ran parallel to St. Moritz.
On Saturday, January 11, the competition programme start Ukrainian representatives of skiing, skating and hockey 3×3.
The III winter youth Olympic games in Lausanne will end on January 22. In youth Games attended by athletes from 14 to 18 years. The Swiss team as the hostess of the tournament will be the most numerous: it includes 112 athletes.
We will remind, at the summer youth Olympics in 2018, the Ukrainians have won 23 medals.
We add that winter youth Olympic games in 2024 will take South Korea.