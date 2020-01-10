In Lausanne, launched the youth Olympic games in 2020 (photo)
In Lausanne opened youth Olympic games-2020
Today, January 10, at the Arena Vaudoise in Lausanne, Switzerland was held the opening ceremony of the III winter youth Olympic games 2020.
This was reported on the website of the NOC.
It is noted that the opening ceremony was attended by 8 thousand spectators, was raised the Olympic flag and the lighting of the Olympic flame.
President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga announced the III winter youth Olympic games open. The parade of athletes, representatives of 79 National Olympic committees, in the sports arena applauded.
On the big screen of the arena footage from the opening ceremony that ran parallel to St. Moritz.
On Saturday, January 11, the competition programme start Ukrainian representatives of skiing, skating and hockey 3×3.
We will remind, at the summer youth Olympics in 2018, the Ukrainians have won 23 medals.