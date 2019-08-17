In Lawrence heights had a meeting with the public on the problem of gun violence (PHOTO)

Loading...

Frightened and depressed at the eight shootings that have occurred in their neighborhood last month, residents of the area, Lawrence heights was found on Thursday evening to Express their disappointment and ask for help.

Parents and seniors gathered in the community center on Replin road to Express its concern, who is at the helm of government, including the chief of police of Toronto Mark Saunders, who recently announced a new three-month plan to combat the growing number of shooting incidents across the city.

Organizer Kajsa Hamilton (Hamilton Kisa) said that her district like no other in Toronto bearing the brunt of the skirmishes.

“What we experienced over the last three weeks, it’s unimaginable. No other area has not experienced such a large number of firearms with so many residents.”

In the period from 15 to 30 July, the police went to the reported seven separate incidents of the use of firearms in the area, which was injured at least one person.

Two people were injured on August 5 when they were shot in the area of Flemington road and Stockton roads.

Hamilton is confident that this event will provide residents the opportunity to provide their thoughts on this issue, the Saunders and others to those in power, and to learn more about his plan, backed by 4.5 million dollars, which promised to make the provincial, city and Federal government earlier this week.

Hamilton said that another case of the shooting last Wednesday happened right near the place where sat an old man.

“Mothers do not feel safe, especially now that violence with guns occurs during the day. This used to happen at night, when we slept, and now when the kids ride bikes”.

Plan Saunders, dubbed “Project Community Space” that includes increasing the number of patrols, increasing the number of staff in the investigation of cases involving organized crime, and strengthening the control of exemptions under zalogo is probably aimed at those who have been released on bail after being charged in crimes involving firearms.

Meanwhile, law enforcement and political leaders remain divided into two camps as to the prospects of prohibition of weapons in nationwide or specifically for Toronto.

The police chiefs of Canada opposed the ban on Wednesday, saying that the majority of firearms used in crimes are illegally obtained anyway, the Premier, Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also still refused to support the ban.

Toronto mayor John Tory and the greater part of the municipal Council of Toronto said they support the ban.