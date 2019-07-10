In LCBO stores – empty shelves (PHOTO)

Representatives of the LCBO stated that they experience today, problems due to delays in the delivery of alcoholic products in their stores. Visitors complain of empty shelves and a small selection.

According to the Council on control of liquor Ontario (LCBO) (which is engaged in the retail sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages throughout the province), some technological updates to the system caused disruptions in mid-June, in connection with what is now in some of their stores, there is a shortage of goods in warehouses. Shipping is slower than usual.

However, the LCBO does not specify exactly how many stores were affected by this problem and when it will be resolved. Only the representatives noted that the issue involved and try to do everything possible to clients it has played a possible.

LCBO advises customers to check with the sellers than you can replace the product they had intended to purchase.

To business joined the representatives of Public Union of Ontario, which includes employees of the LCBO. However, they did not provide any information about the problem.

However, as stated by the President of the Union, the Agency is now engaged in the replacement system, which was introduced as “the best in the world” and he is not sure that it needs to be changed.

He also expressed the hope that discontented buyers will not be expressing your anger on the people who are trying hard as possible to place products on the shelves immediately after receiving them.

But customers have already put pictures of empty shelves in the social networks, complaining about the situation. Many blame the incident on bad leadership.

The owners of the restaurant business is also unhappy with the situation, pointing out that now for bars and restaurants just a “season” and every delay in delivery strongly affects their image and profits. LCBO, in turn, goes with them on contact and attempts to resolve the problem, however these attempts have not been successful, according to businessmen.