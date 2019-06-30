In Lebanon, protesters blocked highways and attacked the motorcade of the Minister (PHOTO)

The demonstrators blocked a highway in a mountainous region of Aley in Lebanon, attacked on Sunday, the cortege that accompanied the Minister on the displaced Saleh al-Gharib, reports TASS with reference to the news portal “Al-Nashra”. From the crowd, shots rang out at least two guards were killed and another two wounded.

Al-Gharib, which belongs to the Lebanese democratic party (LDP), tried to pass through areas inhabited by supporters of the Progressive socialist party (PSP). Between activists of two political organizations of the community of the mountaineers-Druze clashes erupt periodically. The LDP refers to the camp of supporters of Syria in Lebanon, and the PSP is locked with opponents of Damascus.

Earlier, the demonstrators blocked the path of the motorcade of foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, who heads the Free Patriotic movement (SPD), supporting the President of the Republic Michel Aoun.

As reported by the portal “An-Nashra”, Prime Minister Saad Hariri has already intervened and demanded from political leaders to prevent further escalation of the situation.