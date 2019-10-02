In Libya fought liquidated in Donbas Russian mercenaries, media
In Libya, killing dozens of Russian mercenaries from PMC “Wagner”, who fought before in the Donbass.
Writes Meduza, according to various estimates, the death toll in Libya, the Russians can reach up to 35 people. We are talking about people from the Krasnodar territory, Sverdlovsk and Murmansk regions.
Note, in Libya, the Russian mercenaries are fighting on the side of the Libyan Marshal Khalifa Haftorah, which established control over the East of the country and grapple with the Government of national accord, created under the auspices of the UN.
“Medusa” became known the names of the three is Artyom Naviance, Ignat Borichev and Denis with the call sign “Vector” from the village Kushchevskaya. In addition, a severe wound was received by the commander of PMC “Wagner” Alexander Kuznetsov.
Yekaterinburg Artyom Naviance Callsign “Hulk” is mentioned on the website “Peacemaker”. Nevyantseva 38 years, he is a veteran of the second Chechen campaign, in the Donbas, 2014 has been a military intelligence officer, machine gunner and participated in the assaults. When Naviance left from the South-East of Ukraine is unknown, but during its presence on the Russian Donbass was in the unit “Cossack corps” so-called “DNR” and the battalion “Steppe”.
Ignat Borichev — second Yekaterinburg, which, according to interlocutors of “Medusa”, was killed in Libya. In 2015 he gave an interview to local journalists from the site “E1”, when they were reporting from the funeral of his older brother Ignat. Novel Boricheva with military honors buried more than four years ago. In Donbass he fought in the gang of Alexander Bednova eliminated in 2015. Ignat Borichev, like his brother, was a bodyguard Bednova, but survived the attempt on their commander.
Three of the interlocutor “Medusa” tells of the victims of the Krasnodar region. The name of the first publication of them could not figure out, although know the name and call sign. “Dennis (Callsign “Vector”) hails from the village of Kushchevskaya. He is survived by wife, children in first or second grade.
Another mercenary on the question of whether he knows about the death in Libya of native Kushchevskaya Denis “of course,” he answered in the affirmative and hung up. Also the death of a man with the call sign “Vector” confirms close to PMC “Wagner” source: “once I have all this ******* [the bastard] was prepared in the South-East [of Ukraine]”.
The source PMC “Wagner” told “the Medusa” that “the commander of the first crew PMCs “Wagner” Callsign “Ratibor” seriously wounded and is located in St. Petersburg, where he was quickly evacuated from Libya”. “Ratibor” is the Callsign Alexander Kuznetsov, one of the commanders of the military company, who is in the photo with a reception in the Kremlin in December 2016, which gave President Vladimir Putin in honour of the Cavaliers of St. George order, order of Hero of Russia and the Soviet Union.
Another familiar with the situation source States that “with the “Ratibor” came a batch of people from “Rusich”. Note, the bandits of “Rusich” participated in the war on Donbass on the party of fighters.
As reported by “FACTS,” we received information about the work of PMC mercenaries “Wagner” in ten African countries, including Libya, Congo, Sudan, Madagascar, Angola, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter