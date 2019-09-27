In Libya, which killed Russian mercenaries, reinforcements arrived – more than a hundred ‘vagnerova’ (PHOTO)

Over hundreds of fighters of the so-called private military companies (PMCs) “Wagner” in early September, arrived in Libya, where support of the Libyan national army (LNA) of General Khalifa the Haftarot, said Wednesday the Agency Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the situation. It is also known that the Russians in Libya, is already talking about loss of life.

According to interlocutors of Agency, “vagnerovsky” support the LDF in the fighting in Tripoli. The representative of the PMC confirmed to Bloomberg that some of the Russians had already died on “the African front”.

The representative of the LNA, in turn, told Bloomberg that neither Russian nor any other foreign fighters in the ranks of the army, reports “Interfax”.

PMC Wagner is associated with “Putin’s cook” Eugene Prigogine. It to the request for comments did not answer. But Putin’s press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin has no information on mercenaries in Libya, “Vedomosti”.

The arrival of the mercenaries coincided with the escalation of the conflict in Libya, says Bloomberg: the Haftarot is trying to gain control of the situation before international peace talks on Libya, scheduled for October. Russia distanciruemsa from the Libyan administration in Tripoli, supported by the United Nations, and expects that Haftar will have an advantage in the conflict, said a person close to the Russian government.

Currently, Libya has two governments: the government of national consensus (NTC) Prime Minister Faiza Saraga in Tripoli and the interim Cabinet Abdullah Abdurrahman al-Thani, running on the East of the country, together with the elected Parliament and supported by the Libyan national army (LNA), under the command of field Marshal Khalifa the Haftarot. April 4, Haftar announced the beginning of the offensive on the capital, and the head of the NTC Sarraj has ordered all under his control armed militias to be ready to defend. LNA units established control over some settlements in the vicinity of the Libyan capital and were shelling the airport.

Later, based in the capital division announced the beginning of the campaign “Volcano of anger” to confront the forces of the LNA. In positional battles on the outskirts of the capital, the warring parties have used military aviation, multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery.

According to the world health organization (who) on 3 June, since the beginning of clashes killed 607 people, including 40 civilians. Nearly 3.3 thousand people were injured.

Field Marshal Haftarot, controlling the Eastern part of Libya, relies on the support of Russia. He repeatedly visited Moscow for meetings with heads of the Russian foreign Ministry and the Ministry of defense and the Secretary of security Council of the Russian Federation. Haftar has received the consent of Russia to equip its divisions. In addition, Moscow agreed to deliver it to him in the amount of $ 2 billion in exchange for 2 bases.

In October 2018 edition of Bellingcat and British intelligence found that Russia strengthens its military presence in Libya, supplying weapons to the militias – the Libyan national army Marshal Khalifa Haftorah, which Moscow considered a real contender for the place of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

And in March, the media reported that the Haftarot support hundreds of mercenaries private military campaign (PMC) Wagner, associate with the “chef Putin,” Yevgeny Prigozhin. In particular, it was reported that PMC Wagner delivers the Libyan national army Haftorah artillery, tanks, drones and ammunition. Support was connected with the Russian expansion in Africa.