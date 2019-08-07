In Lindsay Lohan cares crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Famous Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan, who recently celebrated his 33rd birthdayby posting a fully naked picture in social networks, attributed a new novel.

As the newspaper writes Page Six for Lindsay Lohan cares for the Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.

An insider close to the actress, said that she spends a lot of time with a new elect. The Prince gives a star luxury gifts, which they gladly accept.

Comrades Lohan also say that they often see communication in social networks actress with Muhammad.

Representatives of Lindsay Lohan say that the star and the Prince are United only by friendship. They do not deny the fact that Muhammad and Lindsay communicate, but a new level of their relationship did not go well.

Also the representatives of the celebrities argue that the pair met only once — more than a year ago at the races “the Formula-1”.

It should be noted that Lindsay Lohan has long lived in the UAE. As recognized actress, on the middle East she can focus on what they want to do in life.

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.