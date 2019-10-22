In Lithuania arrived heavy military equipment for U.S. troops (PHOTO)

Arrived in Lithuania on tanks and combat vehicles for the American battalion which will be deployed on the ground in Pabrade for six months, reports the portal Delfiсо with reference to the defense of the Republic.

Earlier it was reported that more than 500 soldiers of the US army will arrive in Lithuania in October to deter, exchange of experience and participation in the exercises. According to the Ministry of defence of Lithuania referenced by TASS, the country will be training the first battalion of the ninth regiment of the first division of the U.S. army, stationed in Fort hood, Texas. Military a part brought with them heavy equipment: about 30 Abrams tanks, more than 20 infantry fighting vehicles Bradley and more. Tanks unloaded from the railway, and infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) with an escort of the military police of Lithuania will travel to Pabrade, where until the spring of next year will be deployed the battalion from Fort hood.

As stated by the Minister of national defence, Raimundas Karoblis, the arrival of American units suggests that the country will be protected by NATO forces in the event of a crisis, and will become an additional deterrent to Russia. According to the Minister, the training will allow the division of the United States to get acquainted with the new environment and allow them to work out the tactics of action in the seaport. Lithuania will provide the American troops with all necessary support, including accommodation and logistical support.

The range in Pabrade, where an American battalion is located in the Eastern part of Lithuania near the border with Belarus. In the framework of NATO’s investments in security (NATO Security Investment Programme, NSIP) on this site are 12 infrastructure projects that will simultaneously train several thousand soldiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment.

In the spring of 2014 in Lithuania were deployed US troops on a rotating basis, but in 2017 they were in the region in recent times, as after the Baltic States began to deploy battalions of NATO.

In December 2017 it was noted that NATO may face difficulties if Russia invades the Baltic States “strongly and suddenly.” The authors of the same report, RAND expressed doubt the U.S. capability to promptly use its air force in the event of such a scenario. They show the presence of a Russian army advanced air defense systems.

In 2018, it was noted that European countries are experiencing serious problems with readiness. Greece and Turkey’s large army, but they are not prepared to deploy to a hot spot outside of the region. Smaller armed forces, particularly the Belgian and Romanian, has reduced its ground forces. NATO calls on them to create a new team, but remains questionable whether defense budgets increased enough to make that happen.

And in July of this year it became known that American soldiers are training volunteers from the Baltic States: in the opinion of management, this will help them to resist the Russian occupation in case of seizure of the Western lands of Russia. In the report California analytical center RAND, published in April 2019, calls for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to create the cells “resistance” militias are able to use cyber, drones, mobile communications and non-lethal long-range weapons and small arms, explosives, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons. It is noted that in case of conflict, the actions of the militia of cells would allow to gain time for the mobilization of reinforcements to NATO.