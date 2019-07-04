In Lithuania, state of emergency: what’s going on
Wednesday, 3 July, the Lithuanian authorities declared a state of emergency. The decision was made because of the ongoing drought. The Minister of environment of Lithuania Kestutis Mazheyka said that in most of the rivers, almost no water. This seriously threatens not only the shipping but also the entire ecosystem. We are talking about the death of fauna and flora. In addition, there is a real risk of halving of the crop not only in 2019, but in the subsequent years.
Mazheyka no doubt that the cause of the prolonged drought is global climate change. June 2019 in Lithuania was the hottest month for all time of meteorological observations. Temperature record for June was broken on 12 — 35.7 degrees Celsius.
The Minister explained that the state of emergency will enable the government to provide farmers with financial assistance without violating the the strict rules, which are established in the European Union. Mazheyka appealed for help to the government in neighboring Belarus. He called on Minsk to use water from the Vileika reservoir to fill the dried Neris. So in Lithuania called the river of Viliya, which flows from Belarus through Vilnius and flows into the Neman.
Heat and drought became the reason of large-scale forest fires in the West of Lithuania and neighboring Latvia. The authorities of both republics have not yet given a rating to the damage. Fire fighting continues.
Extinguish forest fires in Germany. Particularly difficult situation in two Federal States — Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hesse. The first fires started here in late June and become the largest in the history of the regions.
There is a real threat to all residents of the city of Lublin (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern). Next to it is a former military training ground. The fire was covered area of 430 hectares. The wind is spreading the fire further and further. The smoke cloud had reached Saxony, which is located 300 kilometers away. The smell of burning also complain of the people of Berlin.
Forest fire near Lubenham
In extinguishing the fire involved the military. Use powerful water cannons and helicopters of the Bundeswehr. Authorities evacuated residents of three settlements near Lubenham.
The cause of the fire is established. The police does not exclude the version of arson.
In Hesse an extremely tense situation has developed in münster. The fire reached the former ammunition depot. The Arsenal was used during the Second world war. After graduation, the remnants of the shells and cartridges were destroyed, but the locals and then find them. Therefore, there is a danger of explosions. A few have already been fixed on 1 July. Fortunately, no one died.
. The temperature breaks records in France, Spain and other countries. People are dying.
