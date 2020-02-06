In live Ukrainian super League got obscene discussions and insults to the players
The basketball Federation of Ukraine disgraced during the broadcast of the Women’s super League match between the “Kiev-Basket” and Odessa “interkhim-SDYUSSHOR them. Litvak”. Live two, as it turned out, the assistant operator about 10 minutes swearing, obscene discussed and insulted the basketball players.
This was reported in the comments on Facebook FBU viewers who saw the broadcast.
The situation was explained to the videographer, broadcasting the game.
“Yesterday, in connection with condition (morning of this day was to put the disk in the lower back) I had to take two students to raised all equipment. He barely walked. So. It took about 10 minutes after the start of the game and I called a colleague and said that I have someone in microphone nonsense. The microphone was lying 15 metres from me. Near the microphone were these “my” students and chatted. Naturally I cursed and sent down to the stands or back home. In short, to dump and not tryndeli. To be honest, not then and even now don’t know what nasty things they had to say. But certainly not guessed that something serious. As soon as the stream I removed the sound and peresechenii video. At the time I thought it was a normal decision. So people watched the broadcast and didn’t listen to the nonsense youngsters. An hour later after finishing the game I realized that this is serious,” he wrote in the comments.
The operator reported that apologized to the basketball player, who was one of the first to respond to insults, and ready to apologize in front of other athletes.
The duel between the “Kiev-Basket” and “Interhuman” ended with the victory of Kiev with the score 88:66.
“Kiev-basket” has won 15 games in a row in the Women’s super League and goes undefeated. “Interchem” is the second.