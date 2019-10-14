In London have arrested a Princess
In London, arrested 62-year-old Belgian Princess Maria-Esmeralda — aunt of the reigning king Philippe of Belgium, daughter of king Leopold III by his second wife Lilian, Princess de rethy.
According to The Telegraph, the Princess took part in protests by environmental activists against climate change and inaction of the authorities. The event was organized in the city centre in Trafalgar square.
Maria-Esmeralda was released later, but it is still under investigation.
Princess is a journalist and writer. Under the pseudonym Esmeralda de rethy she has written several books about his father and a book about the career of French fashion designer Christian Dior. April 4, 1998, she married in London for sir Salvador Moncada — British physician and pharmacologist Honduran origin. In marriage were born two children — daughter Alexandra and son Leopoldo, who are now respectively 21 and 18 years old.
