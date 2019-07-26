In London stars, Arsenal suffered an armed attack (video)

В Лондоне звезды "Арсенала" подверглись вооруженному нападению (видео)

Ozil and Kolasinac

In London the players of the football club “Arsenal” Mesut Ozil and SEAD Kolasinac suffered an armed attack on the two attackers, reports The Daily Mail.

Two robbers on a scooter drove up to the car and Ozil began to threaten the player, which was next to his teammate Kolasinac.

While SEAD is not lost and provided the attackers with resistance.

The bandits were armed with knives, and their faces were covered by helmets.

The police report said that the criminals wanted to Rob the players of the London team. Both players were not injured. To arrest anyone yet failed, the investigation is ongoing.

