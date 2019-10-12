London’s Central criminal court old Bailey was sentenced to 26 years in prison of the citizen of Russia Sergey Kudryavtsev, last week pleaded guilty to the murder of their parents in London. On the verdict of the 48-year-old man, who worked as a specialist in visual effects for the filming of the trilogy “the Lord of the rings”, said the radio station LBC.

Kudryavtsev said that may 20, stabbed his mother, 68-year-old Tatyana Kudryavtsev and father, 69-year-old Vladimir Kudryavtsev: according to RIA “Novosti”, Kudryavtsev believed that parents are not well treated his dog named Enzo. Three days later, he called the police and confessed to the murder. Police arrived to the apartment Kudryavtsev in London North Kensington, found the body and arrested the man.

According to TASS, citing the Agency’s Press Association, psychiatric examination found Kudryavtseva sane. The man, who himself represented herself in court, said at the October 3 hearing that he was aware of what was happening, and although not planned the murder, thought about it for three months before he committed the crime. In addition to Russian, Kudryavtsev also has New Zealand nationality.