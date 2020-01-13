In Los Angeles announced the nominees for the award ‘Oscar’
92-I the ceremony “Oscar” will be held February 9. Most nominations received film “Joker”, says RBC.
In Los Angeles announced the nominees for the award “Oscar”. Information on applicants posted on Twitter the Academy awards.
Best picture:
“Ford vs Ferrari”
“Irish”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“The Joker”
“Little women”
“Marriage history”
“1917”
“Once in Hollywood”
“Parasites”
Best Director:
Martin Scorsese (“Irish”)
Todd Phillips (“The Joker”)
Sam Mendes (“1917”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once in Hollywood”)
PON Joon-Ho (“Parasites”)
Best actress:
Cynthia Ariva (“Harriet”)
Scarlett Johansson (“a wedding story”)
Saoirse Ronan (“Little women”)
Charlize Theron (“Scandal”)
Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)
Best actor:
Antonio Banderas (“Pain and glory”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once in Hollywood”)
Adam Driver (“a wedding story”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“The Joker”)
Jonathan Pryce (“Two Dads”)
Best supporting actress:
Kathy Bates (The Case Of Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (“a wedding story”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Florence Pag (“Little women”)
Margot Robbie (“Scandal”)
Best supporting actor:
Tom Hanks (“a Beautiful day in the neighborhood”)
Anthony Hopkins (“Two Dads”)
Al Pacino (“Irish”)
Joe Pesci (“Irish”)
Brad pitt (“Once in Hollywood”)
Best original screenplay:
Ryan Johnson (“Get the knife”)
Noah Baumbach (“the Marriage story”)
Sam Mendes and Christy Wilson-Cairns (“1917”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once in Hollywood”)
PON Joon-Ho Han, Jin-won (“Parasites)
Best adapted screenplay:
Stephen Zaillian, “Irish”
The Secret Of Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”
Todd Phillips and Scott silver, “the Joker”
Greta Gerwig, “Little women”
Anthony Mccarten, “Two Dads”
Best documentary:
“American factory”
Cave
“Face of democracy”
“For The Most”
“Country honey”
Best international film:
The “Body Of Christ” (Corpus Christi, Poland),
“Country honey” (Honeyland, Northern Macedonia),
“Les Miserables” (Les Misérables, France),
Parasites (Parasite, South Korea)
Best cartoon:
“How to train your dragon 3”
“I lost my body”
“Klaus”
“The missing link”
“Toy story 4”
Rodrigo Prieto, “Irish”
Lawrence Sher, “The Joker”
Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”
Roger Dikins, “1917”
Robert Richardson, “Once in Hollywood”
In the category “Best costume design” will to fight “Irish”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “the Joker”, “Little women,” “Once in Hollywood”.
In the shortlist for the “Best sound” hit “To the stars”, “Ford vs Ferrari”, “Joker”, “1917”, “Once in Hollywood”.
For the statuette in the category “Best sound editing” will to fight “Ford vs Ferrari”, “Joker”, “1917”, “Once in Hollywood”, “Star wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”.
On “Oscar” for “Best art Director” claim “Irish”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “1917”, “Once in Hollywood” and “Parasites”.
In the shortlist for the category “Best makeup and hairstyles” hit “Scandal,” “the Joker”, “Judy”, “Maleficent: mistress of the dark”, “1917”.
On “Oscar” for “Best special effects” claim “the Avengers: Finale”, “Irish”, “the lion King”, “1917”, “Star wars. Skywalker. Sunrise”.
For the award in the nomination “Best editing” will compete “Ford vs Ferrari”, “Irish”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “the Joker” and “Parasites”.
Most categories collected “Joker” Todd Phillips.
The leader on number of nominations became tape “the Joker”, it claims to be 11 statuettes. “Irish”, “1917” and “Once in Hollywood” received 10 nominations. Projects from Netflix scored 24 nominations, including in categories “the Best film” (“Irish” and “a wedding story”).
Movies-the winners will be announced at a ceremony on 9 February. Voting took place from 2 to 7 January. The February ceremony for the second time in the award’s history to be held without leading. In 2019 the leading had to be comedian Kevin HART, but after the scandal connected with his statements about the LGBT community, he refused to participate in the ceremony.