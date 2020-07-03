In Los Angeles closed the restaurant chain: the buyers insulted the staff because of the masks
The owners of the popular Los Angeles chain of restaurants, Hugo’s Tacos announced that temporarily closed the institution due to the fact that their employees are insulted and persecuted visitors who do not wish to wear masks. This was reported in the official Instagram of the restaurant.
The restaurant management said that officers insulted and called names, threw objects at them and poured the drinks.
“We are exhausted by constant conflicts with guests who refuse to wear masks,” — said in the message network.
Management notes that the mask does not symbolize anything except the desire of the chain restaurants to preserve the health of their employees. Despite the conflicts, the owners tried to fight the need to wear masks. Two weeks ago on Instagram-page appeared the statement that visitors without masks will not serve.
“Important reminder for all fans of tacos no mask — no tacos! Stay safe and help us to protect the health of staff, please wear your mask during that time, as do the orders.”
But nothing came of it.
“Both our restaurant is going to make a break in work. We lovingly served you for the last 15 years and hope that the community of Los Angeles will unite to solve this problem, so we can feel safe and soon to open again,” it was on the page.
After the closing took place, restaurant owners thanked people for their support.
“We have been overwhelmed by your support. Thank you to all the community who wants #nosemask for the safety of others. We wish you health and peace,” — wrote in Instagram account of a chain of restaurants.
Also, the owners said that the people brought cards and flowers, leaving them on the shelves at the entrance to the restaurants.
We will remind that earlier the Governor of California Gavin Newsom made the wearing of masks in public places mandatory for state residents. Covering the face is necessary not only in public places but also in shops and restaurants.
