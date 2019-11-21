In Los Angeles debuted hybrid Karma sedan Revero GTS
For the auto show in Los Angeles, the American Automotive company Karma has prepared several high-profile premieres.
One of them — hybrid Karma sedan Revero GTS, conveyor whose life could begin in the first quarter of next year.
On “charged” novelty is already possible to pre-order.
The cost of Karma Revero GTS will total 149 950 dollars.
Externally, the GTS version is different from Revero GT new bumpers (the rear, by the way, now there is a diffuser) and black decor instead of the usual chrome. Also, the manufacturer has found a place for carbon fiber inserts.
In the salon appeared Soloscape advanced audio system, developed by specialists of Karma, and the touch of a button on the steering wheel got haptic feedback. The same switches have another member of the Los Angeles auto show — electric hypercar Karma SC2.
In interior decoration used high quality leather, panels of oak and elm, and also took care of soundproofing. If desired, the customer can choose exclusive colours, interiors, precious metals for decoration and so on.
Like the standard version of the model, the “hot” GTS gets a few electrodisco and three-cylinder inline TwinPower Turbo engine with an integrated electric generator. The reserve, with this power unit reaches 580 kilometers, and the single electric sedan will travel up to 128 kilometers.
For easier management, there are three driving modes: Stealth, Sport and Sustain. The latter has a special Launch Control function responsible for the performance.