In Los Angeles, died a famous Hollywood actor
30 October, it became known that the famous Hollywood actor John Witherspoon died at his home in Los Angeles. This was reported by relatives of the actor in the official account on Twitter.
“With deep sorrow we have to announce this: our husband and father John Witherspoon died. He was a legend in the entertainment industry and father of all who watched him over the years. We love you POPS always and forever,” reads the message on the page.
His career John Witherspoon began like many others as a model. This was followed by work in television as a Comedy actor. This period of life further defined its specific character as an artist. Thanks grumpy and comical characters John Witherspoon, and won the love of fans.
Among the most popular films of the actor, “Friday”, “Next Friday” and “Another Friday”. He also appeared in such films as “a Thousand words”, “Naughty”, “soul plane”, “Dr. Doolittle 2,” “Vampire in Brooklyn” and “Tomatoes-the killers strike back.
Besides countless roles on television, and scenes in music videos from Jay-Z (the song “I Just Wanna Luv U”), field Mob (“Sick of Being Lonely”), Hitman Sammy Sam (“Step Daddy” and “Cool J Ain’t Nobody”).