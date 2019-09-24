In Los Angeles died, the producer of ‘the Simpsons’: he was 54
In Los Angeles the evening of 22 September died one of the producers of the animated series “the Simpsons” and “Rick and Morty” Michael Mendel. He was 54 years old.
On the death of Mendel wrote magazine the Hollywood Reporter with reference to the widow — the jewel Bastrop, writes RTVi.
Bastrop said the cause of death was “natural causes,” but did not specify which ones.
In the message of the network’s Adult Swim stated that Mendel “was the heart” of a team that creates “Rick and Morty” and his boundless talent and wit will be missed.
Mendel was born in 1964. He has worked in television for 25 years and won four Emmy awards.
From 1989 to 1999, Mendel worked on “the Simpsons” and participated in the creation of 207 episodes of the legendary show. Since 2013, the producer joined the team that made “Rick and Morty”.