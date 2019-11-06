In Los Angeles, food delivery eat orders: the city takes action
Authorities in Los Angeles want to prevent the courier involved with the delivery of food, to eat what is in their bags during the execution of the order. For this, the authorities intend to ensure that the packages in which the foods, beverages, and ready-made meals carry recipients was securely sealed.
Kathryn Barger, supervisor of the County of Los Angeles, proposed to impose strict sanitary rules upon the delivery of food, including seal the packages at the time of ordering takeaway that would not allow delivery people to get to orders, to eat and drink what the client needs to obtain intact, writes the New York Post.
The offer came after people across the country began to publish in social networks messages about how the delivery service employees are willing to share with a client a meal without the knowledge of the latter.
In one video posted online shows how a guy drank a SIP of milkshake before calling at a door in Stockton, California — where he brought order.
In another case, a resident of Yorktown, Pennsylvania, complained that six of his ribs in order two have been eaten.
The proposed changes will lead to “a stronger and more effective sealing of bags for shipping and greater confidence in delivery services of food,” said the Post representative Barger Tony bell. The idea is to “make sure packages are securely sealed before they are passed to the courier”.
The California restaurant Association said it supported the measure.