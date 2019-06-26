In Los Angeles handed out awards BET Awards 2019
Last Sunday in Los Angeles presented the awards awards BET Awards 2019. Traditionally, these awards celebrate African American achievement in music, fashion, movies, sports and other fields.
For achievement in music award was awarded to Mary J. Blige. A pop singer named Beyonce Knowles, the pop singer was Bruno Mars, the best singer in the genre of hip-hop – Meek Mill, best hip-hop-singer – KARDi Bi.
The victory in the nomination “Best actress” got Regina king, and the award for “Best actor” – Michael B. Jordan. Tennis player Serena Williams declared athlete of the year began, and the athlete of the year basketball player Stephen Curry. The spike Lee film “all kinds of things over Black” is named best picture.
The event was attended by numerous guests. Their gowns showed Rihanna, Ciara, black chyna, Yara Shahidi, Justin Skye, Regina Hall and other celebrities.