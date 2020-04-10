In Los Angeles has enacted a rule for mandatory wearing of masks: what you need to know
Starting today, April 10, by order of mayor Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles during a visit to grocery stores and other important organisations have to wear a mask, bandana or anything else that covers the nose and mouth. Employees of many companies also need to cover the face, reports the Los Angeles Times.
This latest attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This is to protect employees and customers.
What about the employees?
Workers on most important enterprises should wear protective masks that business owners must either provide or reimburse the money spent on their purchase.
If the business refuses to provide protective masks for the workers, he may be fined, but it is hoped that companies and customers will do without problems, garcetti said.
What are the details?
The order does not require that protective mask of customers or employees of the medical or N95 mask. Local and state leaders continue to ask the public to refrain from buying these masks, to medical workers and the ambulance workers had enough protective equipment to safely perform their work.
“All major non-medical workers who need to wear a face mask to protect yourself and others, should frequently (at least once a day) to wash any reusable facial mask”, — said in the order. — “Disposable masks should be thrown away in trash cans”.
But Garcetti said if residents see someone at the grocery store or in public in the mask N95, they should not immediately think that this person is violating the order.
“There are people with weakened immune systems who need to wear these masks,” said Garcetti.
What about other outdoor activities?
The order is not required that people who exercise in the street, wearing a facial mask, it’s more about those who are in public places, and can’t always be at a distance of six feet from others.
“Our idea is not to arrest and not to fine people for lack of facial masks. If tomorrow everyone decided to walk down the street, we wouldn’t have enough law enforcement officers not to allow anyone to walk,” said Garcetti. — “Basically, this ruling applies to self-preservation.”
Who is affected by a mandatory order?
According to the mayor, the order applies to:
— Grocery stores, retail outlets water, industrial and farm stands, supermarkets, mini-markets, warehouses, food banks, certified farmers ‘ markets and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet foods and veterinary products, fresh or frozen meat, fish and poultry, or any other household consumer goods (such as building materials, cleaning products and personal hygiene products)
Organizations and businesses that provide food, social services and other basic necessities for the economically disadvantaged or needy persons (including services to combat domestic violence)
— Economic and construction shops, job centres and nurseries.
— Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, employees of security guard services/housekeeping services, handyman services, funeral workers and undertakers moving services, HVAC installers, carpenters, day laborers, landscape workers, gardeners, property managers and leasing agents, and private security guards.
— laundries, dry cleaning services.
— Restaurants and shopping in the food that prepare and offer food to customers, but only through a delivery service.
— Natural and legal persons who send or deliver food, beverages or goods directly to homes or businesses.
Taxi services joint travel, rental cars and other private transport services
— Hotels, motels and General rental
What about other areas?
Federal and state officials recommended to wear protective masks when leaving the house.
This weekend, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, public health officer riverside County, urged residents to stay home, but if they have an important errand or business, to wear a face mask when going out. He also said that the people should not gather in groups.
According to the County law enforcement agencies “as appropriate” have the authority to control the execution of these orders till 30th of April.
But the riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said that the Department will not create a “police state” in riverside County. Also will not stop vehicles or set checkpoints for motorists will not stop people before they walk with their families. Sheriffs also do not stop and do not penalize people just because they don’t wear masks, he said.
Bianco asked residents not to call 911 to report potential violators. This, according to him, affects their ability to respond to “emergencies and critical challenges”.
The neighboring County of San Bernardino also requires residents to wear masks.
What the experts are saying about facial masks?
There is a belief that the mask can help, but only in combination with other conditions. Experts say that face masks are not effective in preventing infection. For example, they don’t close my eyes and a little saliva when you cough, which gets in the eyes, can cause infection.
Wearing the mask, but the touch face with unwashed infected hands may also lead to infection. People often correct mask because it is not convenient.
But even if they do not provide complete protection to the wearer, they can protect others nearby.
Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious disease expert at the University of California in Los Angeles, said he believes that the wearing of masks helped to keep the virus under control in places such as Singapore and Taiwan.
The California Department of health has the following recommendations for masks made of fabric:
- Facial masks can be made from fabric produced in the factory or hand-sewn or improvised with the use of bandannas, scarves, t-shirts, sweatshirts or towels.
- The material should cover the nose and mouth.
- Ideally, the facial mask should be washed after each use. Dirty masks should be placed in a special Laundry bag or trash.
- Use detergent and hot water when washing cloth masks and dry them in a hot cycle.
- Make sure your mask is comfortable; you don’t constantly correct her, because it means to touch your face.
- Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to hands before and after touching the face or face mask.
- If you need to wear a sheet mask before you washed it, immediately wash your hands after putting on and avoid touching the face.
