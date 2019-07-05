In Los Angeles photographed wide Lamborghini Urus
July 5, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
Upon closer inspection, it turned out that we modified Lamborghini Urus.
The car received front and rear spliter, new bumpers, a set of extensions to the wheel arches and the huge 24-inch forged rims.
Additionally, the crossover has got pearl white body color and slightly modified headlights.
Apparently, the technical part of the car remained unchanged. We will remind, under the hood, the Lamborghini Urus is a 4-liter gasoline turbo engine with 650 HP
According to the portal Motor1 company RDB LA is already preparing a similar body kit in black color.